Open Menu

Minorities Enjoy Complete Freedom In Pakistan: Minorities Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan: Minorities Minister

Punjab's Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete protection and freedom. He said that minorities are being given equal rights like all other citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Punjab's Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete protection and freedom. He said that minorities are being given equal rights like all other citizens.

The minister said this during his visit to Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli located at Bagh-e-Sardaran.

According to details, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora inspected various sections of the haveli. He remarked that the government was taking practical steps to preserve and restore historical buildings in line with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz.

Later, while talking to the media, he emphasized the historical importance of Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli and said that historical buildings were symbols of our culture. He underlined that restoration efforts would project a positive image of Pakistan in the world.

'Historical buildings contribute to the promotion of national heritage and culture', he said adding historic buildings play a significant role in promoting national heritage and culture.

ADCG Dr. Hassan Tariq, AC City Hakim Khan, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Media All Government

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan