Minorities Enjoy Complete Freedom In Pakistan: Minorities Minister
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Punjab's Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete protection and freedom. He said that minorities are being given equal rights like all other citizens.
The minister said this during his visit to Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli located at Bagh-e-Sardaran.
According to details, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora inspected various sections of the haveli. He remarked that the government was taking practical steps to preserve and restore historical buildings in line with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz.
Later, while talking to the media, he emphasized the historical importance of Sardar Sujan Singh Haveli and said that historical buildings were symbols of our culture. He underlined that restoration efforts would project a positive image of Pakistan in the world.
'Historical buildings contribute to the promotion of national heritage and culture', he said adding historic buildings play a significant role in promoting national heritage and culture.
ADCG Dr. Hassan Tariq, AC City Hakim Khan, and other officials were also present on the occasion.
