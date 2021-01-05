Minorities enjoy complete freedom: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete freedom to perform rituals

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday said minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete freedom to perform rituals.

He expressed these views in a function held on the occasion of 353rd birth anniversary of Gobind Singh, the10th guru of the Sikh community, here at Panja Sahib.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qamar was also accompanied him.

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that the freedom which Sikhs and other minorities were enjoying here was matchless.He said sacred worship places of Sikhs and other religions were kept in better condition by the governments and funds were allocated regularly for their renovation.

Addressing the function, the DC said that government was giving equal rights to the minorities and providing all possible resources for their welfare in the country.

He said that work on water issues of Gurdwara Panja would start soon.

The provincial minister and deputy commissioner also checked the ongoing three-day campaign against hepatitis at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. They also inspected the unit set up by the government, listened the problems of the Sikh community and assured them all possible cooperation for their solution.

The Sikh community including Kalyan Singh, Santok Singh, Bishan Singh, Naresh Singh expressed special thanks to the minister, deputy commissioner for attending the function and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the gurdwara.

At the end of the ceremony, special shawls were presented to the provincial minister, deputy commissioner and other guests.