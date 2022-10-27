Minorities enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor here on Thursday said that the minority communities were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan and could freely observe their religious rituals without any fear.

The Minister expressed these views as chief guest while addressing a conference titled 'Inter-faith harmony and present day requirements' organized by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, at a local hotel.

"There are no restrictions on minorities regarding practicing of their religious obligations at churches, temples, Gurdwaras and others respective worships places," he said, adding that islam was the religion of peace, brotherhood and emphasizes on mutual coexistence and showing respect to others' believes. He said Islam prohibits all kinds of violence including militancy, extremism and torture and those killing innocent people have no religion.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Allah Almighty for the guidance of entire humanity and strictly adhering to the teaching of Holy Quran and 'Serah' of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a beacon of light for mankind of all ages.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan had protected the rights of minorities and allocated reserved seats in the Parliament and provincial assemblies for them. He said that JUI-F had played key role in the election of minorities' MNA James Iqbal and MPA KP Ranjeet Singh.

The Minister said that Kashmiri Muslims in India were facing the worst oppression and brutalities since illegal occupation of the held Kashmir by Indian forces on October 27, 1947. He said that the government was promoting interfaith harmony and the presence of leaders of all schools of thought in today's conference was testimony of the fact.

Mutif Abdul Shakoor said that the government would provide scholarships and laptops to talented students of minorities so that they could continue their studies at top educational institutions without facing financial constraints.

He said that minorities had played key role in progress and development of Pakistan and expressed hope that they would continue their work for the country's uplift with more vigor and determination.

Member National Assembly, James Iqbal said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had laid great emphasis on protection of rights of minorities, adding that minorities would live and die for Pakistan.

Haroon Sabarpal, Chairman All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement said that over 3000 organizations were working for promotion of interfaith harmony in the country and Pakistan was among those countries where the Ministry of Interfaith Harmony prevails. He underscored the need for utilizing energies by all schools of thoughts to counter climate change challenges and other socioeconomic issues and inclusion of interfaith harmony subject in the national curriculum.

Sabarpall said that right to self-determination was the legitimate right of the oppressed Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and violence against them should be stopped hence forthwith. He said India should provide all rights to oppressed Kashmiris as per the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Sikhs community leader Baba Gurpal Singh said that there were about 500 Gurdwaras and the same number of temples of Sikhs and Hindus in the country where they were freely practicing their religious rituals. He said all minorities of Pakistan stand united with oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK in their just and legitimate struggle for independence.

Former minister Amanullah Haqani, Bishap of Peshawar Hamfree Sarfaraz Peter, Malalai Akhtari of Bahai community, Allama Nazir Hussain, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and member of National Minorities Commission Prof Dr Sara Safdar also addressed the conference.