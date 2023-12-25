Open Menu

Minorities Enjoy Complete Religious Freedom In Pakistan: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that all minorities, including the Christian community in Pakistan, enjoyed complete religious freedom.

In his message of Christmas greetings to the Christian community, the minister said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection to the rights of minorities.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear in his address to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947 that the rights of minorities will be fully protected in the state of Pakistan," Murtaza Solangi added.

The minister said the Christian community had played an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

All Pakistanis were united for the development and prosperity of the country, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He said, he equally shared the joy of the Christian community on Christmas.

