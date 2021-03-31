Minorities enjoy equal rights: DC Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that minorities had complete religious freedom and protection and they enjoyed equal rights.

He said this while addressing a cake-cutting ceremony in celebrations of Easter said such events were a symbol of happiness and unity and "we should participate in them. He said the minorities had played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan and were doing their best in making the country prosperous.

Everyone has to play an active role in promoting an atmosphere of inter-religious harmony, peace and tolerance, he added.

He said that all religions of the world teach love to humanity and by spreading this teaching we can make the world a cradle of peace.

At the end of the ceremony, Pastra Adil Masih presented a shield to the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) in recognition of their services. Later, an Easter cake was cut on the occasion.