Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has emphasized that the Christian community holds a special place in the heart of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who does not view individuals of any religion as minorities.

Addressing a ceremony held in honor of the Christian community at 90 Shahrah-e-Qaid-e-Azam, here on Tuesday, she stated that under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, minorities enjoy the same rights and facilities as the majority.

She remarked, "It is a privilege to represent Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at this joyous Christmas celebration, and I am truly honored to be here. Christmas is a day of great importance for all of us. The Punjab government has taken significant steps to support religious minorities, such as the introduction of minority cards, which will be a major milestone. Additionally, the Christmas grant has been increased to further benefit our communities."

The minister mentioned that the day before, during an important meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, strict instructions were given to the district administration and all Deputy Commissioners to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all churches on Christmas and to make sure no effort was spared in terms of cleanliness and decoration.

She emphasized that this event is not only for the Christian community but also for the Punjab government. CM Maryam Nawaz personally visited Maryamabad during Easter and participated in the Baisakhi celebrations with the Sikh community. She also celebrated Diwali with the Hindu community. These actions demonstrate that the Punjab government does not discriminate based on religion.

Azma Bukhari extended an invitation to all participants to attend a cultural event at Alhambra Hall on December 25, saying, "The coincidence of the birth celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas on the same day has doubled our joy."

She said, "The Christian community serves us throughout the year, and now it is our turn to serve them. Our government has launched several initiatives for the welfare of minorities to improve their economic, social, and educational conditions." Various measures are being taken in Punjab for the Christian community, including scholarships, health services, and financial aid programs, she said. The government has introduced educational programs and scholarships for Christian community children to help them pursue a better future, she added.