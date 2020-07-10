Minorities enjoy equal rights in country: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said the minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible measures to facilitate them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the construction of Kartarpur Corridor was an example in that regard.

Commenting on the minorities' issues in India, the governor said there were serious human rights violations in India where minorities were facing discrimination, adding that the people in Indian Occupied Kashmir were denied of their basic rights.