UrduPoint.com

Minorities Enjoy Equal Rights In KP: Mushtaq Ghani

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Minorities enjoy equal rights in KP: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday said that the minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoy full equal rights and they are free to observe their religious and traditional events without any fear.

Talking to a delegation of minorities' community led by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada and MPAs Ravi Kumar and Sardar Ranjit Singh here at the Governor House, he appreciated the role of minorities in promotion of inter faith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance.

During the meeting, the minorities delegation appreciated the measures taken by the provincial government for the welfare and development of minorities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Minority Government

Recent Stories

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

25 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

1 hour ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.