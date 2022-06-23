Minorities enjoy equal rights in KP: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday said that the minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoy full equal rights and they are free to observe their religious and traditional events without any fear.

Talking to a delegation of minorities' community led by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada and MPAs Ravi Kumar and Sardar Ranjit Singh here at the Governor House, he appreciated the role of minorities in promotion of inter faith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance.

During the meeting, the minorities delegation appreciated the measures taken by the provincial government for the welfare and development of minorities.