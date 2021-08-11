UrduPoint.com

Minorities Enjoy Equal Rights In Pakistan: Begum Governor

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Begum Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Parveen Sarwar said on Wednesday that minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and the PTI government was taking all measures for the protection of their rights.

She was addressing a ceremony to mark the National Minority Day, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions.

She said it was a reality that minorities in West had to face more difficulties in getting their rights compared with Pakistan. She added that minorities were living a totally independent life in the country as the Constitution clearly gives the minority communities equal rights.

She said the purpose of organizing a special ceremony on the day by the Unique Group of Institutions was aimed at creating awareness among students about importance of protecting the minorities' rights.

Begum Parveen Sarwar said islam also gives clear instructions to Muslims about rights of minorities.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Malik said that all minority community members were dear to all Pakistanis and no discrimination was committed against them.

Representatives of Christian and Hindu communities also spoke at the ceremony.

Unique Group Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof WaseemAnwar Chaudhry, Principal R&D Prof Farah Sonam, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq, teachers anda large number of students also attended the ceremony.

