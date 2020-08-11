Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Mushtaq Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday said protection of rights of minorities without any discrimination was the basic teachings of islam.

In his message in connection with international day of minorities, he said that tolerance, mutual respect and protection of human rights without any discrimination are bases of Islamic society, adding that Constitution of Pakistan fully guaranteed protection of rights of minorities as per teaching of Islam.

He said minorities including Hindu, Christians, Sikh, Kilashi and Zoroastrians were enjoying full liberty in Pakistan and they exercise their religious obligations with complete freedom and without any fear. Their religious places are equally protected in the country, he added.