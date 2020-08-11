UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Enjoy Equal Rights In Pakistan: Mushtaq Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Mushtaq Ghani

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday said protection of rights of minorities without any discrimination was the basic teachings of Islam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday said protection of rights of minorities without any discrimination was the basic teachings of islam.

In his message in connection with international day of minorities, he said that tolerance, mutual respect and protection of human rights without any discrimination are bases of Islamic society, adding that Constitution of Pakistan fully guaranteed protection of rights of minorities as per teaching of Islam.

He said minorities including Hindu, Christians, Sikh, Kilashi and Zoroastrians were enjoying full liberty in Pakistan and they exercise their religious obligations with complete freedom and without any fear. Their religious places are equally protected in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Christian

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

1 minute ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

1 minute ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

16 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.