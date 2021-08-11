Minorities enjoy equal rights: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that minorities have equal rights in light of teachings of Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that minorities have equal rights in light of teachings of islam.

Minorities have played vital role in development of Pakistan, he said in a tweet.

He said all people including minorities were playing their active role in progress and prosperity of the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself as a champion of minorities' rights by opening Kartarpur Corridor.