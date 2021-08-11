UrduPoint.com

Minorities Enjoy Equal Rights: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:25 PM

Minorities enjoy equal rights: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that minorities have equal rights in light of teachings of Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that minorities have equal rights in light of teachings of islam.

Minorities have played vital role in development of Pakistan, he said in a tweet.

He said all people including minorities were playing their active role in progress and prosperity of the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself as a champion of minorities' rights by opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Progress All Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard ..

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard minorities’ rights

15 minutes ago
 Martial arts show held in faisalabad

Martial arts show held in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders for precautionary measures aga ..

Commissioner orders for precautionary measures against expected flood

2 minutes ago
 Temple reopening signifies importance govt attachi ..

Temple reopening signifies importance govt attaching to minorities' rights: Faw ..

11 minutes ago
 FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during ..

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 Russia Records 21,571 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 21,571 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.