Minorities enjoy freedom to perform religious obligations: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Analysts on Tuesday said that Pakistan known to be a responsible state and every citizen is being protected irrespective of his or her religion, gender, caste or color, while the minorities have the right to perform their religious obligations freely.

Talking to a radio program, they said people of Pakistan have rendered matchless sacrifices to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

"The constitution of Pakistan described complete religious freedom to the non-Muslims living in the country," they said.

Rector of International Islamic University of Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that islam gives the utmost freedom to the non-Muslims living in a Muslim state.

He said Pakistan could move in the right direction only with the cooperation and guidance of the religious scholars.

We need more work together to create harmony in the country.

"We have to convince the West that Islam is the religion of peace and love", he added. Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz also said that the minorities in Pakistan are living in peace whereas the non- Hindus living in India are living in miserable conditions.

He said the non-Muslims during the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had freedom to fulfill their religious obligations without any fear. So the Muslim state holds the responsibility of protecting the rights of the minorities.

The white part of the Pakistani flag represents the non-Muslims of the country, he added.

He said that the minorities living in Pakistan have played a significant role for protection and progress of the country.