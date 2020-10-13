UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Enjoy Freedom To Perform Religious Obligations: Analysts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Minorities enjoy freedom to perform religious obligations: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Analysts on Tuesday said that Pakistan known to be a responsible state and every citizen is being protected irrespective of his or her religion, gender, caste or color, while the minorities have the right to perform their religious obligations freely.

Talking to a radio program, they said people of Pakistan have rendered matchless sacrifices to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

"The constitution of Pakistan described complete religious freedom to the non-Muslims living in the country," they said.

Rector of International Islamic University of Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that islam gives the utmost freedom to the non-Muslims living in a Muslim state.

He said Pakistan could move in the right direction only with the cooperation and guidance of the religious scholars.

We need more work together to create harmony in the country.

"We have to convince the West that Islam is the religion of peace and love", he added.   Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz also said that the minorities in Pakistan are living in peace whereas the non- Hindus living in India are living in miserable conditions.

He said the non-Muslims during the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had freedom to fulfill their religious obligations without any fear. So the Muslim state holds the responsibility of protecting the rights of the minorities.

The white part of the Pakistani flag represents the non-Muslims of the country, he added.

He said that the minorities living in Pakistan have played a significant role for protection and progress of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Progress International Islamic University Muslim CII Love

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

7 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

8 minutes ago

Malakand university announces online survey of mal ..

1 minute ago

9 gamblers arrested in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Russian Environment Watchdog Found No Critical Bre ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.