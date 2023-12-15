Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil George

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George here on Friday said that all minorities including the Christian community enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George here on Friday said that all minorities including the Christian community enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

"We all are Pakistani and united for the progress and prosperity of our country," he said while addressing the cake-cutting ceremony of Christmas during a function held here at a local hotel as a chief guest.

He said that all Prophets had come to this world for guidance of humanity, and delivered the universal message of peace, hope, brotherhood, love and mutual coexistence.

Khalil George said that every challenge in life could be achieved through unity, believing in own abilities and national cohesion.

The minister said that Christmas bring people closer and the best way to celebrate it was to include the poor, orphans and needy in our happiness and share joys besides ending differences.

He said the believers of God, do not afraid in difficult situations and face all challenges with hope, unity and steadfastness.

Khalil George said interfaith harmony and mutual coexistence were imperative to achieve the heights of prosperity.

The minister highly appreciated the services of the Christian community for the progress and development of Pakistan.

He said that Christmas was being celebrated this year with great enthusiasm in Pakistan.

The function was also addressed by bishops and other speakers highlighting significance of the Christmas.

Later, the minister cut the cake. A gift was also presented to Khalil George.

APP/fam