Minorities enjoy full rights in Pakistan: George

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that minorities are enjoying full rights in Pakistan.

There is no restriction for minority groups to celebrate their religious festival in this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said different communities including Christians and Indians are practicing their religion without any fear.

Commenting on the Jaranwala Church incident, he said some extremist elements were trying to widen the gap between the Muslim and Christian communities.

He said that law enforcement agencies (LEAs), have arrested some people and started investigations against them.

He said extremists will be given punishment as per the law of the country. About illegal Afghan refugees, he said the Caretaker government would not allow any unregistered Afghan refugee to live in Pakistan.

He said illegal Afghans were found involved in smuggling and objectionable activities.

He said it is the responsibility of every citizen to inform LEAs of suspicious activity in their respective areas.

In reply to a question regarding “Peer" misguiding illiterate people of Interior Sindh, he said there is a need to create awareness through education and media to control “Peer” from misleading uneducated people.

To another question about the role of government, he said the Caretaker government is responsible for providing a clean and neat environment to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and fair elections.

He said a full mandate government will make legislation so that issues of the people could be resolved in a proper manner.