Open Menu

Minorities Enjoy Full Rights In Pakistan: George

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Minorities enjoy full rights in Pakistan: George

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that minorities are enjoying full rights in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that minorities are enjoying full rights in Pakistan.

There is no restriction for minority groups to celebrate their religious festival in this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said different communities including Christians and Indians are practicing their religion without any fear.

Commenting on the Jaranwala Church incident, he said some extremist elements were trying to widen the gap between the Muslim and Christian communities.

He said that law enforcement agencies (LEAs), have arrested some people and started investigations against them.

He said extremists will be given punishment as per the law of the country. About illegal Afghan refugees, he said the Caretaker government would not allow any unregistered Afghan refugee to live in Pakistan.

He said illegal Afghans were found involved in smuggling and objectionable activities.

He said it is the responsibility of every citizen to inform LEAs of suspicious activity in their respective areas.

In reply to a question regarding “Peer" misguiding illiterate people of Interior Sindh, he said there is a need to create awareness through education and media to control “Peer” from misleading uneducated people.

To another question about the role of government, he said the Caretaker government is responsible for providing a clean and neat environment to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and fair elections.

He said a full mandate government will make legislation so that issues of the people could be resolved in a proper manner.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Education Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan George Jaranwala Church Muslim Christian Media TV From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open Univers ..

Naat competition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

16 minutes ago
 Virtually certain 2023 will be warmest year on rec ..

Virtually certain 2023 will be warmest year on record: US agency

16 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed, oil prices surge

Stock markets mixed, oil prices surge

16 minutes ago
 Communication to be faster by laying 1733 km long ..

Communication to be faster by laying 1733 km long railway line under CPEC: Qadir

29 minutes ago
 IRCRA president urges for compassion toward Afghan ..

IRCRA president urges for compassion toward Afghan refugees

32 minutes ago
 Former England captain Cook to retire from cricket

Former England captain Cook to retire from cricket

32 minutes ago
Interpol red notices issued against model Sophia M ..

Interpol red notices issued against model Sophia Mirza, her sister

32 minutes ago
 UNDP, Ministry of Climate Change commemorate Int'l ..

UNDP, Ministry of Climate Change commemorate Int'l Day for Disaster Risk Reducti ..

29 minutes ago
 Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop losses over ..

Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop losses over 30 years: FAO

29 minutes ago
 Canadian HC, UNDP resident representative inaugura ..

Canadian HC, UNDP resident representative inaugurate flood affected girls' schoo ..

29 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usma ..

IG Punjab Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwarconference to inform ab ..

29 minutes ago
 Drop in water level at Kotri barrage affects water ..

Drop in water level at Kotri barrage affects water supply in Hyderabad

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan