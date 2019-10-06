UrduPoint.com
Minorities Enjoy Religious Freedom In Pakistan: Shaukat Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Minorities enjoy religious freedom in Pakistan: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that every one enjoyed complete freedom in Pakistan and the issue of minorities was being given special importance.

This he said while addressing a workshop on "Human Rights" held under the auspices of UNDP.

He said our religion islam bestowed completed freedom to every religion adding that each and every citizen enjoyed equal opportunities of progress and prosperity.

He said Indian government was consistently violating the human rights in occupied Kashmir and the world community was playing as a silent spectator.

Shaukat strongly condemned the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir and asked the world powers to take notice of the ongoing brutalities against innocent Kashmiries.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Advisor to Chief Minister on education Ziaullah Bangash, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash and others also addressed the workshop.

