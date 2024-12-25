Minorities Enjoying And Living Freely In Pakistan-ACD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) of Sialkot,Muzaffar Mukhtar, stated that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full freedom and fundamental rights, not just in Sialkot but across the entire country.
He emphasized that they live freely, just like any other Pakistani citizens, with the freedom to conduct business, practice their religion, and celebrate cultural and religious festivals.
He further highlighted that this inclusivity has led to the perception worldwide that Pakistan is a unique example of people from all religions living together in harmony and unity.
Mukhtar shared these views during a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held in Fatehgarh, Sialkot, which was attended by a range of religious and social leaders. Among the attendees were Muslim leaders Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, and Mian Sarfaraz Nawaz, as well as Christian leaders including Bishop Siraj Masih, Bishop Nadeem Ghouri, Pastor Tariq, and others. The event underscored the spirit of interfaith unity and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan.
