Minorities enjoying complete freedom

HASSANABDAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Ali Anan Qamar on Thursday said minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom to perform rituals.

The Hindu community arriving at Hassan Abdal Gurdwara Panja Sahib on September 25 would be provided foolproof security, he said this while presiding over a meeting held here.

Ali Anan Qamar said that religious minorities were the valuable citizens of this country and they were completely free to follow their culture and religion without any influence.

About 5,000 Hindu pilgrims from Sindh were arriving at Hassan Abdal Gurdwara Panja Sahib on September 25, he added.

DC said that all possible facilities would be provided to the pilgrims and they would be taken to Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib under foolproof security arrangements.

He said that all the institutions including Municipal Committee would work to improve other arrangements and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The pilgrims will leave for Islamabad after one day stay and they will also protest outside the Indian Embassy.

DC Attock also issued special instructions to Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal and Deputy Superintendent police Hassan Abdal regarding the arrival of Hindu pilgrims.

Before that, DC Attock visited various areas to review the performance of anti-polio teams and appealed the citizens to support the administration for the success of the anti-polio campaign.