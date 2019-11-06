Minorities enjoying complete freedom in Pakistan: Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said minority communities in the country had complete freedom to perform their religious rituals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said minority communities in the country had complete freedom to perform their religious rituals.

Talking to a seven-member delegation of Darbar of Baba Guru Nanak led by Member Sindh Assembly Sanjay Gangwani which called on him here at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said the present government had opened Kartarpur corridor keeping in view the religious importance of Kartarpur for Sikh pilgrims, according to a statement.

The governor on the occasion assured all possible facilities to Sikh pilgrims.

The delegation included Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sikh Council Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Suresh Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Jawarlal and Sukhdev.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa during the meeting said the whole Sikh community valued the government's move to open Kartarpur.

He said the issuance of stamps by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Baba Grunanak's 550th birthday was a valuable step.

Ramesh said the three-day main gathering at Sindh level in connection with 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak would commence in Karachi from November 10.

He informed that thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the province would attend the gathering.

The delegation on the occasion also lauded the establishment of the university in Nankana Sahib by the present government.

They invited the governor Sindh to attend the closing ceremony as a special guest.