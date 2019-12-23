Minorities enjoying complete religious freedom: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan and the government is making all-out efforts for protecting their rights

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan and the government is making all-out efforts for protecting their rights.

Addressing a meeting of the local Christians here late Sunday night, she appreciated the role of the Christian community in national development.

She said the Christian community is playing its role shoulder to shoulder with the Muslims for national integrity, unity, prosperity, solidarity and economic and political stability.

Later, the special assistant cut the Christmas cake and greeted the Christian community.