UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Enjoying Due Rights In Pakistan: Mahinder Paul Singh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Minorities enjoying due rights in Pakistan: Mahinder Paul Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Paul Singh has said that the minorities were enjoying their due rights in Pakistan.

He said India should learn lessen from Pakistan and it should lift the curfew in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir.

The Muslims have been denied of their due rights in the occupied valley for last 257 days, Mahinder Paul Singh expressed these views in a video message on occasion of Easter celebration, here on Sunday.

He congratulated Christian Community on Easter.

He hailed Christian community as they performed their religious rituals within their homes instead of Churches. They followed instructions amid pandemic COVID-19. The Christians expressed sense of responsibility. He stated that the world was faced with difficult circumstances due to COVID-19.

He also hailed government for offering all possible facilities and delivery of ration towards the poor, hailing from minorities. The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf kept amounts for the poor from minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Christian Community Poor Jammu Sunday Muslim Christian All From Government

Recent Stories

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait confirms recovery of nine coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NCM carries out 95 cloud seeding operations in Q1 ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia extends curfew to curb COVID-19 sprea ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.