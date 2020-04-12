Minorities enjoying due rights in Pakistan: Mahinder Paul Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahindar Paul Singh has said that the minorities were enjoying their due rights in Pakistan.

He said India should learn lessen from Pakistan and it should lift the curfew in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir.

The Muslims have been denied of their due rights in the occupied valley for last 257 days, Mahinder Paul Singh expressed these views in a video message on occasion of Easter celebration, here on Sunday.

He congratulated Christian Community on Easter.

He hailed Christian community as they performed their religious rituals within their homes instead of Churches. They followed instructions amid pandemic COVID-19. The Christians expressed sense of responsibility. He stated that the world was faced with difficult circumstances due to COVID-19.

He also hailed government for offering all possible facilities and delivery of ration towards the poor, hailing from minorities. The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf kept amounts for the poor from minorities.