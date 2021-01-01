Minorities enjoying equal rights: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt. (R) Anwar-ul-Haq has said that said minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom as their rights were protected under the Constitution.

He said this during his visit to the temple located in Lal Karti area here on Friday.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the white color in the national flag represents the minorities, the role of the minority community in the development of the country cannot be ignored, he said.

Government was ensuring the safety and rights of minorities in accordance with the constitution, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zaheer Anwar Japa, Syed Izhar Bukhari, Pandit Chana Lal and Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi were also present on the occasion.