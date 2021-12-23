UrduPoint.com

Minorities Enjoying Equal Rights In Country: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:54 PM

Minorities enjoying equal rights in country: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had ensured equal rights to the minorities.

He expressed these views while addressing an Interfaith Harmony Conference and a ceremony in connection with Christmas, here at Unique Group of Institutions.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the Constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of minorities, adding that islam teaches to protect the rights of minorities. He said that Christians had a historic role in building Pakistan, adding that it was our national duty to protect minorities. He said the flag of Pakistan was not completed without representation of minorities.

Ashrafi said that minorities had as much right in this country as the majority, adding that Allah sent the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as Rehmatul-lil-Alemeen. He said that killing of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Pakistan was a great misfortune which brought bad name. He said the killers of Sri Lankan citizen were neither representative of Islam nor of humanity, adding that the Sri Lankan citizen was an orphan person.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that trend of interfaith harmony was growing, adding that the laws of blasphemy were existed in the country. He said the the courts should also decide such cases as soon as possible so that the justice should be provided adding that guilty should also be punished accordingly.

The Special Representative of the Prime Minister, while addressing the youth present at the event, gave the example of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his daughter and said that young people should remember the Islamic lesson of women's rights and adhere to it. He said that youth should play its role to make interfaith harmony in the country and send gifts to minorities on the occasion of their religious events.

Private Educational Institution Chairman Abdul Manan Khurram, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh Cheema, Chairperson Minority Advisory Council Punjab Jacqueline Tressler, Bishop Alexander John Malik and others were present.

