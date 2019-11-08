Minorities enjoying equal rights in Pakistan: indh Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country and performing their religious rituals freely with complete religious freedom

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country and performing their religious rituals freely with complete religious freedom.

Speaking on the occasion of 114th anniversary of the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA), The Governor said that the present government opened Kartarpur Corridor keeping in view the religious importance of Kartarpur for Sikh pilgrims, according to a statement.

He said that the government was also taking steps to renovate and restore the sacred sites of other religions.

Imran Ismail said that positive initiatives and activities by the YMCA were undeniable and the sports plan prepared by the YMCA was of significant importance.

Later, the Governor Sindh also distributed shields in recognition of services for the YMCA.

The event was attended by YMCA Secretary Sports Babar Paul, renowned Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Consul General of Thailand and others.