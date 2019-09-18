Minorities enjoys complete freedom in Pakistan: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the minorities in the country had equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and they were completely free to follow their religions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the minorities in the country had equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and they were completely free to follow their religions.

Talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of the I.T. Minister's Forum for Youth, Innovation, Industry & Ease of Doing business at the 19th ICTN Asia 2019 International I.T. & Telecom Show, the Governor said that masses were facing difficulties due to non-availability of basic facilities in Sindh.

He said that incidents occur everywhere across the world however there should be an effective mechanism to cope with different situations.

Unfortunately citizens in the province of Sindh were not being provided proper health facilities. The hospitals being run under the administrative control of Sindh government were in poor condition.

Imran Ismail said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was well aware of the situation, however, he said he would contact the Chief Minister and assure him the support of Federal government if needed.

Replying to a query about the campaign of Sindh Government forcleanliness in Karachi, the Governor said that full-fledged cooperation would be provided to the provincial government in this regard.