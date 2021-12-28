Minorities equal citizens as per Quaid vision,says Pal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary, MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said on Tuesday that minorities as equal citizens with equal rights as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and teachings of islam.

He was talking to Christian community leaders at ARP Church after attending religious ceremonies.

Mahindar said that all the minority groups in the country were enjoying equal rights and would continue to contribute to its development and strengthen it further.

He said that incumbent government was focusing on welfare of minorities.

He said that PTI government allocated huge funds for minorities. Pal hailed on exemplary arrangements of recent Christmas day festivities by the government.