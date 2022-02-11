UrduPoint.com

Minorities Equal Citizens Of Pakistan, It's State Job To Protect Them: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Minorities equal citizens of Pakistan, it's state job to protect them: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and it was the job of the state to protect them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and it was the job of the state to protect them.

The COAS met with the local Hindu community during his visit to Nagarparkar, where he spent the day with troops, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Hindu community acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in bringing about secure environment for minorities. They pledged that the Hindu community would contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.

Earlier, the Army Chief was briefed by local commander on operational readiness of the formation.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their state of morale and motivation for fulfillment of assigned mission. He also advised them to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.

Commander Karachi Corps and Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also accompanied the COAS during the visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers ISPR Visit Job General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on plea ag ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on plea against LDA policy for multi-sto ..

2 minutes ago
 Finance minister appreciates IREN's commendable pe ..

Finance minister appreciates IREN's commendable performance

2 minutes ago
 All coalition partners working with PTI govt: Sh R ..

All coalition partners working with PTI govt: Sh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Over 7.07m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 7.07m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 P ..

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 PMs

6 minutes ago
 Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle P ..

Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle Plastic Pollution - Kishida

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>