Minorities facilitation desk inaugurated in Sanghar

SANGHAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqui established a minority Facilitation Desk at the SSP office here Monday.

According to a handout, the purpose of setting up the facilitation centre was to resolve issues faced by the minorities of the district.

In this connection SSP Sanghar presided over a meeting with representatives of minorities, temples and churches at SSP office.

On the occasion, he apprised the meeting about benefits and all purposes of facilitation desk The SSP listened to the problems of the people and issued directives for resolving all grievances immediately. Later, the participants along the SSP visited the Minority Facilitation Desk and termed its launching appropriate and expressed gratitude to SSP .

On the occasion SSP assured them about security arrangements in district and also issued directive to beef up security of temples and Churches.