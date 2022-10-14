Minorities facilitation desks setup:RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Special facilitation counter was set up for minorities in each police station of the district to ensure redressal of their issues.

This was stated by Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Azher Akram while chairing a video link meeting with all DPOs and representatives of minorities here on Friday.

He said that law was equal for all including minorities and the government was taking all possible steps to provide best facilities in police stations without any discrimination.