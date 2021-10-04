UrduPoint.com

Minorities Facing Existential Threat In India Under Modi: Report

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minorities particularly Muslims and Dalits in India have been facing an existential threat as a result of systematic discrimination, prejudice, and violence since the two communities have been the Primary target of lynching by Hindu activists in the name of protecting cows and temples.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said that since being reelected in 2019 with an even bigger majority, the Modi government has claimed a mandate to fulfill long-standing Hindu nationalist demands to further marginalize minorities in India.

Yogi Adityanath, a militant Hindu monk, was appointed as chief minister of India's largest state, Uttar Pradesh.

The report said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, introduced by the Modi regime since its reelection, categorically violates the non-discriminatory spirit of India's constitution by allowing persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan but not persecuted Muslims a fast-tracked route to citizenship.

Modi's government has also promised a National Register of Citizens that will require Indians to provide documentary evidence of their citizenship.

A version of this exercise was conducted in the state of Assam, with disastrous effects. About 1.9 million Assamese were declared non-citizens.

Recently, around 800 families were forcibly evicted from their hometowns, and many were ruthlessly killed during protests in the State.

Throughout India, Muslims have witnessed several communal riots since the country's independence from British rule.

1992 demolition of Babri Masjid, 2002 pogrom of Muslims in Gujarat, 2020 Delhi's anti-Muslim riots are some of the glaring examples of communal violence in India.

It added that Muslims and Dalits are facing an existential threat in India under Modi. Persecution of Muslims, Christians and low-caste Hindus has increased manifold as RSS-backed BJP is pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda.

Indian Muslims, the report added, are being killed and tortured on the pretext of eating beef or transporting cattle.

Global experts on genocidal violence have warned that India is preparing for the genocide of Muslims in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The sad aspect of the story is the attackers enjoy widespread impunity under Modi's India.

