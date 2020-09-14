UrduPoint.com
Minorities Facing State-sponsored Terrorism In India: President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:24 PM

Minorities facing state-sponsored terrorism in India: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the government was determined to protect the rights of minorities whereas in India, such communities were subjected to state-sponsored terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the government was determined to protect the rights of minorities whereas in India, such communities were subjected to state-sponsored terrorism.

He was talking to a delegation of minority community led by former parliamentary secretary Khalil George that called on him, a press release said.

The president said all the minorities in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights.

Khalil George said the minority community would raise issue of Indian security forces' aggression against different communities at all fora so that the real face of India could be exposed.

The members of delegation included Sardar Ranjeet Singh, Wilson Wazir and others.

Sardar Ranjeet Singh said the Sikh community was thankful to the Government of Pakistan for opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

