UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Feel Insecurie In Modi's India: Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Minorities feel insecurie in Modi's India: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said minorities were feeling insecurity in India after Naredra Modi's illegal move of scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The minorities, especially the Muslims, Christians and some others were having a sense of insecurity as the Modi government had exposed its fascist face before the world, he said while talking to the media here at the residence of PTI worker Sohail Khan Babar.

He said the Modi government was forcefully trying to impose its illegal move on the Kashmiri people. However, the Kashmiri leaders, whether they belonged to the Hurriyat Conference or those who had favoured India, had rejected the act. Every individual in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh was opposing the unconstitutional step, he added.

Qureshi said India of Gandhi and Nehru was buried on August 5 and it was India of Modi, Umeet Shah and Ajay Dewal wherein minorities were unsafe.

The Modi government, he said, imposed curfew in the held valley and the people there were not allowed even to offer prayers in mosques. Similarly, mobile phones, landlines, and internet service were suspended.

Human rights were being violated by the Indian occupation forces and the international community was also expressing concern over it, he added.

He said international media was also highlighting grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and putting pressure on India.

The minister observed that the mainstream Indian political party Congress had also rejected Modi's step. Similarly, opposing voices within India were heard, he added.

He said today the Kashmir issue was under discussion at international forums. After 54 years, the Kashmir issue was taken up at the United Nations Security Council, which viewed that it should be resolved as per the United Nations charter, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan was always ready to hold talk. There were three parties to the Kashmir, including Pakistan, India and the Kashmiri people. India imposed curfew in the valley while other two parties, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir were not contacted. The UN Security Council should review it as innocent people were being martyred. Similarly, cluster bombs were being used on innocent people, he remarked.

MORE/atf/bl

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Internet World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Hurriyat Conference Mobile Jammu Sohail Khan August Congress Sunday Muslim Christian Media Government

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

36 minutes ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

36 minutes ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

2 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

5 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.