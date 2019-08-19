(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said minorities were feeling insecurity in India after Naredra Modi's illegal move of scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The minorities, especially the Muslims, Christians and some others were having a sense of insecurity as the Modi government had exposed its fascist face before the world, he said while talking to the media here at the residence of PTI worker Sohail Khan Babar.

He said the Modi government was forcefully trying to impose its illegal move on the Kashmiri people. However, the Kashmiri leaders, whether they belonged to the Hurriyat Conference or those who had favoured India, had rejected the act. Every individual in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh was opposing the unconstitutional step, he added.

Qureshi said India of Gandhi and Nehru was buried on August 5 and it was India of Modi, Umeet Shah and Ajay Dewal wherein minorities were unsafe.

The Modi government, he said, imposed curfew in the held valley and the people there were not allowed even to offer prayers in mosques. Similarly, mobile phones, landlines, and internet service were suspended.

Human rights were being violated by the Indian occupation forces and the international community was also expressing concern over it, he added.

He said international media was also highlighting grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and putting pressure on India.

The minister observed that the mainstream Indian political party Congress had also rejected Modi's step. Similarly, opposing voices within India were heard, he added.

He said today the Kashmir issue was under discussion at international forums. After 54 years, the Kashmir issue was taken up at the United Nations Security Council, which viewed that it should be resolved as per the United Nations charter, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan was always ready to hold talk. There were three parties to the Kashmir, including Pakistan, India and the Kashmiri people. India imposed curfew in the valley while other two parties, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir were not contacted. The UN Security Council should review it as innocent people were being martyred. Similarly, cluster bombs were being used on innocent people, he remarked.

