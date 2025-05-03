Minorities firmly stand united with valiant armed forces: Isphanyar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for State and Frontier Region (SAFRON), MNA Isphanyar M. Bhandara on Saturday said that the minorities were firmly stand united with Pakistan valiant armed forces in the face of rising tensions with India.

In a statement, he reiterated, "As a proud Pakistani and a representative of minority communities, I firmly stand with our brave armed forces.”

He said that our greatness and commitment to the sovereignty of Pakistan was unwavering.

“Minorities have always played a vital role in the defense and development of this country, and today we, all Pakistanis, are united under the shadow of one flag," the MNA concluded.