Minorities Free To Practice Their Religious Obligations: Sindh Minister

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:27 PM

Minorities free to practice their religious obligations: Sindh Minister

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Monday said all minorities have complete freedom to practice their religious obligations across the country including Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Monday said all minorities have complete freedom to practice their religious obligations across the country including Sindh.

This he said while talking to Sindh Assembly Member Lal Chand Akrani, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing Sindh in his office.

Lal Chand Akrani said that all minorities including Hindus in Sindh have full freedom to practice their religion and rituals and the credit.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that it was our responsibility to promote the inter-faith harmony and tolerance in the society as the Hindu community has a very important role in the development of Pakistan and especially Sindh.

