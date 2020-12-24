UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Fully Secured, Enjoying Equal Rights: Wazir Zada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Minorities fully secured, enjoying equal rights: Wazir Zada

Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada has said that minorities in Pakistan are fully secured and enjoying equal rights like other citizens of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada has said that minorities in Pakistan are fully secured and enjoying equal rights like other citizens of the country.

In a message he felicitated Christian community on Christmas and birthday anniversary of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fully share the celebrations of Christian community and in this connection had released salaries to Christian employees before the due time.

The special assistant further said that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah have laid the foundation of such Pakistan wherein minorities would be granted equal rights without any discrimination and all would work collectively for its development.

He said that all minority communities were playing equal role in the national development and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan all are collectively going forward towards a new Pakistan.

Speaking about the manifesto of PTI, the special assistant said that it was the only political party that had given full representation to minorities and PTI government had taken revolutionary steps for their protection and religious freedom.

He termed the passage of Marriage Act for Kalash tribe and establishment of Endowment Fund for them an ample proof of the minority-friendly approach of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan led provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while actually following the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan by guaranteeing religious freedom of minorities and inter-faith harmony in the country.

He said that through completion of the Kartarpur Corridor, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the commitments of PTI for the prosperity of minorities and inter-faith harmony. He said that they were making efforts to further work for progress and prosperity of minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Christmas Marriage Progress Christian All Government Share Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

26 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

26 minutes ago

SABS university conducting workshop of printmaking ..

6 minutes ago

UK, France Renew Cross-Channel Freight Traffic as ..

6 minutes ago

Brexit Deal Good, Fair, Balanced for Both Sides- E ..

6 minutes ago

Hyderabad police put Christmas security plan in op ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.