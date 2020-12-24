Minorities fully secured, enjoying equal rights: Wazir Zada

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada has said that minorities in Pakistan are fully secured and enjoying equal rights like other citizens of the country.

In a message he felicitated Christian community on Christmas and birthday anniversary of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fully share the celebrations of Christian community and in this connection had released salaries to Christian employees before the due time.

The special assistant further said that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah have laid the foundation of such Pakistan wherein minorities would be granted equal rights without any discrimination and all would work collectively for its development.

He said that all minority communities were playing equal role in the national development and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan all are collectively going forward towards a new Pakistan.

Speaking about the manifesto of PTI, the special assistant said that it was the only political party that had given full representation to minorities and PTI government had taken revolutionary steps for their protection and religious freedom.

He termed the passage of Marriage Act for Kalash tribe and establishment of Endowment Fund for them an ample proof of the minority-friendly approach of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan led provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while actually following the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan by guaranteeing religious freedom of minorities and inter-faith harmony in the country.

He said that through completion of the Kartarpur Corridor, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the commitments of PTI for the prosperity of minorities and inter-faith harmony. He said that they were making efforts to further work for progress and prosperity of minorities.