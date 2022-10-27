Minorities fully support Kashmiris' struggle for self determination: Esrani

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani on Thursday said that Pakistan's minority communities fully supported Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani on Thursday said that Pakistan's minority communities fully supported Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self determination.

The provincial minister in his message on the Kashmir Black Day said that Modi-led Indian government could never suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle for their rights.

He said that the solution of the Kashmir issue should be according to the will of the Kashmiri brethren, who were the main stakeholders, and the United Nations resolutions.

He urged the international community to remove its blindfold from the ongoing atrocities of Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding that the so-called largest democracy of the world was in fact a fascist regime unleashing its nefarious designs to deprive the Kashmiris of their separate identity.

He further said that the Modi government was targeting the minority communities throughout India, including the IIOJK.

The special status of Kashmir was abolished by the Modi government in complete violation of International Law, the UN resolutions, and India's own constitution, only to further the BJP's Hindutva ideology, he added.

"India is playing a dangerous game in the region. We, the minorities of Pakistan, strongly demand the international community to bring India's ill intentions to a halt," Esrani said.