Minorities Gets Help Desk To Register Complaints

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:09 PM

Department of Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday established a help desk to address complaints of minority community members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Department of Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday established a help desk to address complaints of minority community members.

The complaint cell has been established on the directive of Chief Secretary KP and would facilitate minority community members to register their complaints regarding any department or an official.

The cell would also inform them about progress being made on their complaint and record their feedback without revealing identity of the complainant.

The cell can be reached out at 091-9212505 while complaints can be registered on auqaf@kp.gov.pk, through fax on 091-9211391 and can be dispatched to auqaf department in SDU Building Khyber Road.

