Minorities have constitutional protection for rights including religious freedom: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that minorities in Pakistan have constitutional protection for all their rights including religious freedom.

He said that it was also gratifying that all the minorities including the Christian community have been playing a positive and active role in the development of the country and the province.

He expressed these views while discussing the meeting with the delegation led by Adnan Arif Jahangir, head of Dar-ul-Amal Welfare Organization at the Governor's House, Quetta.

The delegation apprised Governor Balochistan about the difficulties faced by the minority communities and also presented their demands.

Governor Balochistan listened carefully to their problems and demands and assured his all possible support for their solution.