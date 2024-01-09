Open Menu

Minorities Have Constitutional Protection For Rights Including Religious Freedom: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Minorities have constitutional protection for rights including religious freedom: Governor

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that minorities in Pakistan have constitutional protection for all their rights including religious freedom

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that minorities in Pakistan have constitutional protection for all their rights including religious freedom.

He said that it was also gratifying that all the minorities including the Christian community have been playing a positive and active role in the development of the country and the province.

He expressed these views while discussing the meeting with the delegation led by Adnan Arif Jahangir, head of Dar-ul-Amal Welfare Organization at the Governor's House, Quetta.

The delegation apprised Governor Balochistan about the difficulties faced by the minority communities and also presented their demands.

Governor Balochistan listened carefully to their problems and demands and assured his all possible support for their solution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Governor Minority Christian All

Recent Stories

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Ela ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Elahi, wife

3 minutes ago
 District administration launches operation against ..

District administration launches operation against unauthorized constructions

3 minutes ago
 Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

12 minutes ago
 Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes t ..

Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave

7 minutes ago
 All resources to be utilized for transparent elect ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent elections: DC

7 minutes ago
 Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

9 minutes ago
Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket acade ..

Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket academy for youth in Quetta: Achakz ..

7 minutes ago
 Transgender activists demand opening special shelt ..

Transgender activists demand opening special shelter home

7 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

7 minutes ago
 DC Ziarat reviews anti-polio drive steps in Sanjav ..

DC Ziarat reviews anti-polio drive steps in Sanjavi

39 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia records historic 58% surge in Umrah p ..

Saudi Arabia records historic 58% surge in Umrah pilgrims: 13.55 million in 2023

41 seconds ago
 Two-day Int'l humanitarian technology conference c ..

Two-day Int'l humanitarian technology conference concluded at SAU

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan