Minorities Have Freedom To Express Their Faith & Language In Pakistan: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday said that the condition of minorities in Pakistan is better than in many other countries and they have the freedom to express their faith and language.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Interfaith Harmony Seminar 2025.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan, Speaker Provincial Assembly Captain R Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, provincial ministers, members of the assembly, leading figures of different religions and civil and military officers, along with a large number of women and men were present.
Addressing at the ceremony, the Governor said that in the context of the current situation, organizing a seminar on interfaith harmony is very important in which speeches of leading figures of different religions were heard and the problems being faced by minorities in the province were highlighted in the question and answer session, we are all known and recognized as human beings first.
He said that here, no human being is inferior or superior to anyone else, but we are all equal citizens.
I personally do not like the words minority and settler because our constitution guarantees equal opportunities and rights for everyone, he said and adding that Pakistan’s image in the world regarding the protection of the rights and powers of minorities is much better.
The Governor said that occasionally, isolated incidents also occur, but overall the situation is satisfactory and we would definitely resolve even minor issues.
He said that Pakistan is the common homeland of all of us and joint efforts are needed for its development and prosperity, we have wonderful traditions and values.
Minorities are living here happily even in tribal society. We consider people belonging to different minorities as our brothers, he said.
He maintained that we assured that no community would be abused in the future, we assured equal protection and opportunities for all.
The Governor of Balochistan said that since day one, we have kept the doors of the Governor House open to the public and would continue to convey the issues of minorities to the government and the relevant authorities in the future.
Finally, commemorative shields were distributed among the organizers and distinguished guests.
