Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said minorities in Balochistan are fully protected.

In a statement issued here on the eve of minorities day, the Chief Minister said minorities have representation in both the national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan.

"The effective representation of minorities in every sector of life, including the parliament and government institutions, reflects democratic values, he stressed.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the rights of all citizens are based on equality.

Lauding the contribution of the Minorities community, he said minorities who have been settled in Balochistan for centuries play a significant role in the national development.

Steps are being taken for the welfare of minorities in consultation with minority representatives, he added.

