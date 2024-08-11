Open Menu

Minorities In Balochistan Fully Protected: Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said minorities in Balochistan are fully protected.

In a statement issued here on the eve of minorities day, the Chief Minister said minorities have representation in both the national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan.

"The effective representation of minorities in every sector of life, including the parliament and government institutions, reflects democratic values, he stressed.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the rights of all citizens are based on equality.

Lauding the contribution of the Minorities community, he said minorities who have been settled in Balochistan for centuries play a significant role in the national development.

Steps are being taken for the welfare of minorities in consultation with minority representatives, he added.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Minority Parliament Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan