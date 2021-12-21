Minorities in India being subjected to worst violence: governor

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:41 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad said on Tuesday that the minorities are safe in Pakistan whereas in India they are unsafe and being subjected to the worst kind of violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad said on Tuesday that the minorities are safe in Pakistan whereas in India they are unsafe and being subjected to the worst kind of violence.

He was addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony and talking to the media here.

He regretted that every day Indian Muslims and people belonging to other minorities were being tortured and killed. He lamented that unfortunately, even the international human rights bodies were silent on this situation and termed it biggest injustice. He said that Pakistan had been raising its voice against these injustices and atrocities at the international forums.

The governor said The religious freedom enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan, including the Christian community, doesn't exist anywhere in the world. He said minorities have been playing a positive role in promoting peace, stability and religious harmony in Pakistan since its inception.

Members Punjab Assembly Sania Kamran, Haroon Gul and office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were also present.

Governor Ch Sarwar said that the steps taken by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the lives and property of minorities and ensure their religious freedom had been commended and appreciated by the Sikh community and other organisations around the world.

He said that whenever there was a difficult time in Pakistan, the minorities also fulfilled their responsibility and the dream of development and peace and stability could not be materialised in any country where the minorities are insecure.

The governor said that people of all religions were on one page to promote religious harmony in Pakistan. He said that the Incidents like Sialkot tragedy could not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that nobody was allowed to take the law into their hands. The government believes in the rule of law and there will be no compromise on it, he added.

