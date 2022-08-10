UrduPoint.com

Minorities In Pakistan An Integral Part Of Country's Socio-national Fabric: President

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 10:44 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi describing the minorities in Pakistan as an integral part of the country's socio-national fabric, has assured that the government would make all efforts to safeguard their rights and work for their well-being

"Let me here appreciate the role being played by our minorities, especially in the fields of education, health and social welfare," the president said in his message on the occasion of Minorities Day being observed in the country on August 11.

He said, "11th August is celebrated as Minorities' Day in Pakistan to acknowledge the invaluable contribution made by our minorities to the development of Pakistan and to reaffirm our commitment as a nation to safeguard their rights." "This day reminds us of the promise made by our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1948, that each and every member of this great nation irrespective of his/her religious belief would enjoy equal rights and liberties," he added.

The president further said, "It is heartening to see that the minorities in Pakistan are playing an active role in all walks of life and their right to practice their religion is well protected in Pakistan.

Their rights have been enshrined in our Constitution. islam also emphasizes the protection of minorities' rights." He said that the government was making consistent efforts for the facilitation of the minorities in the country.

They had their representation in the Federal and provincial assemblies. Besides, they had also been allocated a job quota in all government services, he added.

Accordingly, it sets a direction for the government to formulate and align its policies towards the realization of the objective of all-inclusive socio-economic development and a level playing field for all communities of the nation, the president stressed.

"Pakistan stands committed to its responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution by way of fundamental rights and principles of policy," he said.

"It is our shared responsibility to promote the spirit of love, brotherhood and unity amongst ourselves for a strong and prosperous Pakistan," the president maintained.

***Embargoed till 0001 hours tonight***

