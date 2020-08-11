UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities In Pakistan Are Free, Safe, Enjoying Equal Rights: PTI MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:56 PM

Minorities in Pakistan are free, safe, enjoying equal rights: PTI MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Jai Prakash Lohana Tuesday said minorities in Pakistan were free and enjoying equal rights under the vision of PTI leadership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Jai Prakash Lohana Tuesday said minorities in Pakistan were free and enjoying equal rights under the vision of PTI leadership.

He said this in a video message on the occasion of National Minorities Day.

"On August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said all citizen are equal and they can go to mosques, temples and churches", he said while quoting founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnnah's address.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had same vision as Quaid-e-Azam had for the minorities in country, he said.

A ceremony was also being organized in the president house every year to observe the National Minorities Day in the country, he said.

Pakistan is such a state where minorities were free and safe, he said and added that migrant families from Pakistan were committing suicide over discrimination and victimization in India.

Apart from this, minorities in India were continuously being persecuted by Fascist Modi government, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Muhammad Ali Jinnah Suicide Same Muhammad Ali August All From Government

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

3 seconds ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

18 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.