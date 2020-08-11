Minorities in Pakistan are free, safe, enjoying equal rights: PTI MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Jai Prakash Lohana Tuesday said minorities in Pakistan were free and enjoying equal rights under the vision of PTI leadership.

He said this in a video message on the occasion of National Minorities Day.

"On August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said all citizen are equal and they can go to mosques, temples and churches", he said while quoting founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnnah's address.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had same vision as Quaid-e-Azam had for the minorities in country, he said.

A ceremony was also being organized in the president house every year to observe the National Minorities Day in the country, he said.

Pakistan is such a state where minorities were free and safe, he said and added that migrant families from Pakistan were committing suicide over discrimination and victimization in India.

Apart from this, minorities in India were continuously being persecuted by Fascist Modi government, he added.