Minorities In Pakistan Enjoy Complete Religious, Social Freedom: Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious, social freedom: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Sunday said that the minority community in Pakistan has complete religious, social and economic freedom.

In his message on the occasion of the National Day of Minorities, Governor Sindh said that the minority community was working side by side with us for the development of the country.

He said that Pakistan's minority community was rendering significant services in various fields of life.

The governor said that the minority community has complete representation also in the legislative institutions of the country where they were performing well.

