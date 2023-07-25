Minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights: Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani, on Tuesday, said that the minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Esrani laid the foundation of projects for the renovation of Cyrus Hall and construction of Pavers Block in Parsi Colony Karachi accompanied by Secretary of Minority Affairs Shariq Ahmed and Director of Minority Affairs Sindh.

Essarani, speaking on the occasion, said that the People's Party Sindh government has served the minority community without discrimination and during its tenure carried out necessary development works for temples, churches and 'Dargahs' in every district of the province.

On account of its performance, the Pakistan People's Party, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will achieve great success in the coming elections, he asserted.

In the end, the provincial minister also offered a special prayer for the development and prosperity of the country.