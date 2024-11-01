Minorities in Pakistan enjoying freedom, human rights: Senator Danesh Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Senator Danesh Kumar has said that minorities in Pakistan are enjoying fundamental freedoms without discrimination and have equal human rights.

Speaking on the occasion of Diwali in the upper house meeting on Friday, he said that Diwali is a major festival of the Hindu community.

He lauded and paid tribute to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the way she celebrated Diwali festival in the province. He said, "I do not belong to her party but the way she won the hearts of Hindu minority, she has become my leader".

Danesh Kumar expressed regret that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not celebrate this festival in his province, unlike the three provinces. They should have invited the minorities and cut the cake with them, he lamented.

"Pakistani land is our birthplace and we will always be devoted to it. We will hesitate to sacrifice our lives for this holly land", he remarked.

Senator Nadeem Bhutto also congratulated the Hindu community on the festival of Diwali.