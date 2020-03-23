Minorities leaders announce closer of worship places

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, all Churches, Gurdwaras and Hindu temples have been closed in the province till further orders.

All Bishops, Pastors, Pandits or other religious leaders due to increasing intensity of Coronavirus showed full confidence on minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and announced all Churches etc will be closed on voluntarily basis, says a handout issued here on Monday.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that minorities were enjoying fully religious freedom in Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government was fully aware of its responsibilities and utilizing all available resources to save the nation from corona virus. "It is our collective responsibility as Pakistani to trust on the government while it was painful decision to not attend religious activities in worship places", he added.

The Minister said that hopefully Pakistan would overcome the situation soon as seen in Chinabut everyone has to show patience and trust on the government to defeat the coronavirus.