Minorities Made Sacrifices For Independence And Development Of Pakistan; Dr Joseph Arshad

Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad has said that minorities living in Pakistan have always made many sacrifices for the independence and development of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the 74th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan at St. Joseph's Cathedral Bishop's House here Sunday.

The Bishop said that the Christian community had always played a key role in the fields of education, health and social and humanitarian service. "They love their country and have continued to serve it in many different ways the country for which their forefathers rendered ultimate sacrifices during the independence movement, contributed to its development in various sectors and always stood by in the country through thick and thin," he added.

Dr Joseph said that on the blessed and historic day of the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan, he would like to thank all the government officials, political, religious and military leaders, social leaders, members of civil society, media persons, press and all citizens.

The Independence Day brings a new message of happiness and joy to Pakistani citizens every year in which all religions without any discrimination, participate in the celebrations of independence and express their love for each other.

He said that he was thankful to God for giving us a free and loving country.

The Bishop said though Pakistan was passing through the most difficult situation in the present times as the Corona pandemic caused a huge economic loss and distress to the country, there is a need for us to work together to solve the problems of Pakistan and move our country on the path of prosperity and development.

