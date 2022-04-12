Minorities Mahaz stages rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Minorities United Front Bahawalpur and The Church Cholistan Bahawalpur organized a rally on the occasion of Palm Sunday Happy Day.

The rally, led by Bishop Naeem Isa, was taken out of the church premises and marched on the street.

Addressing the rally, the Bishop said that Pakistan's minorities love their country.

"We are loyal to Pakistan as it is our homeland," he said.

He said that Palm Sunday Happy Day gave the philosophy of spreading love everywhere.

He added that only love could ensure peace in the world.