Minorities Minister Attends Nagar Kirtan At Kartarpur Sahib
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pradhan Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with committee members, attended the Nagar Kirtan procession at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on the second day of the 486th death anniversary commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
A large number of devotees from across Pakistan and abroad joined the Nagar Kirtan, a traditional Sikh religious procession in which Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is carried with utmost reverence. The procession moved from the shrine towards the Kartarpur border terminal, echoing with devotional hymns (Kirtan), seva (selfless service), and the distribution of langar (community meals).
On the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said Kartarpur Sahib holds unique spiritual significance for the Sikh community worldwide and reflects the universal teachings of peace, love and harmony preached by Baba Guru Nanak.
He reaffirmed that Pakistan has always facilitated Sikh yatrees and would continue to ensure Kartarpur remains a symbol of interfaith harmony.
He expressed disappointment over the absence of Indian Sikh pilgrims, citing visa denials by the Indian government. He urged New Delhi to review its stance and allow Sikh yatrees free access through the Kartarpur Corridor. “Baba Guru Nanak belongs to all humanity. Restricting pilgrims from visiting Kartarpur Sahib is not only a denial of religious rights but also a violation of basic human values. We appeal to the Indian leadership to respect the sentiments of millions of Sikhs worldwide,” he added.
