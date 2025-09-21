Open Menu

Minorities Minister Attends Nagar Kirtan At Kartarpur Sahib

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Minorities minister attends Nagar Kirtan at Kartarpur Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pradhan Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with committee members, attended the Nagar Kirtan procession at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on the second day of the 486th death anniversary commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

A large number of devotees from across Pakistan and abroad joined the Nagar Kirtan, a traditional Sikh religious procession in which Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is carried with utmost reverence. The procession moved from the shrine towards the Kartarpur border terminal, echoing with devotional hymns (Kirtan), seva (selfless service), and the distribution of langar (community meals).

On the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said Kartarpur Sahib holds unique spiritual significance for the Sikh community worldwide and reflects the universal teachings of peace, love and harmony preached by Baba Guru Nanak.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan has always facilitated Sikh yatrees and would continue to ensure Kartarpur remains a symbol of interfaith harmony.

He expressed disappointment over the absence of Indian Sikh pilgrims, citing visa denials by the Indian government. He urged New Delhi to review its stance and allow Sikh yatrees free access through the Kartarpur Corridor. “Baba Guru Nanak belongs to all humanity. Restricting pilgrims from visiting Kartarpur Sahib is not only a denial of religious rights but also a violation of basic human values. We appeal to the Indian leadership to respect the sentiments of millions of Sikhs worldwide,” he added.

Recent Stories

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

46 minutes ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

1 hour ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

1 hour ago
Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

2 hours ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan