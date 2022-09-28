Minorities minister chairs meeting to review situation of worship places

Sindh Minority Affairs Minister Gianchand Esrani on Wednesday presided over the important meeting to review the situation of damages caused to temples, churches, Gurdavars and other religious places of minorities due to recent rains and floods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minority Affairs Minister Gianchand Esrani on Wednesday presided over the important meeting to review the situation of damages caused to temples, churches, Gurdavars and other religious places of minorities due to recent rains and floods.

The provincial minister directed the officials concerned to complete the division-wise survey of the affected religious places as soon as possible, said a statement.

He said that the religious places of the minority community should be estimated after completing the survey.

He said the places of worship of the minority community in Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Hyderabad have suffered more damages and they were trying to repair and restore religious places as soon as possible so that the minority community could start their worship.

Secretary Minority Affairs Department Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Director Minority Affairs Sindh Mahesh Lal Dodani, Deputy Secretary Nazir Soomro and Executive Engineer Sanjay Raja participated in the meeting.